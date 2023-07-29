Police detective guilty of ‘sickening’ sexual abuse against child and multiple rapes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police detective has been found guilty of “sickening” sexual abuse against a 12-year-old child as well as multiple rapes.

Stephen Hardy, 45, who previously served with Greater Manchester Police, was found guilty of 20 charges, including rape, sexual assault, and causing a child to engage in sexual activity between December 2012 and June 2020.

Jo Palmiero, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West’s rape and serious sexual abuse unit, said the detective “manipulated and controlled his victim” who was just 12 when the sexual abuse started.

Hardy, of Mottram, Tameside, had denied there had been any sexual contact between him and the child and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was found guilty following a four-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Jo Palmiero said: "Stephen Hardy gained the trust of the child before subjecting them to sickening sexual abuse, with no thought for the lasting damage his abuse would cause. Hardy was a police officer, in a position of trust, who manipulated and controlled his victim.”

They added: “I would like to commend the victim for reporting the abuse and supporting the prosecution.”

Detective Sergeant Abigail Thomas, who led the Greater Manchester Police investigation into Hardy, said: “Stephen Hardy has been exposed as a manipulative individual who committed abhorrent offences over a significant period of time. His behaviour and actions go against everything we stand for within policing.”

Hardy will be sentenced on 11 September.