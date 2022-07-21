Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greater Manchester Police detective facing rape and child sex offence charges

Detective Constable Stephen Hardy stands accused of 20 sexual offences in total

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Thursday 21 July 2022 13:33
<p>Greater Manchester Police announced Detective Hardy has been suspended from his force</p>

Greater Manchester Police announced Detective Hardy has been suspended from his force

A Manchester police detective has been charged with four counts of rape as well as several child sex offences.

Detective Constable Stephen Hardy, of Greater Manchester Police, stands accused of 20 sexual offences in total.

The 45-year-old, who was based in Stockport, a town just outside of Manchester, was investigated after police received a report of allegations in June 2020.

Detective Hardy has been suspended from the force, with misconduct proceedings to reconvene after the criminal court process is resolved.

Mr Hardy will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 10 August.

Recommended

He stands accused of two counts of possession of extreme pornography, two counts of making or taking an indecent image of a child, as well as two counts of causing or inciting a girl aged over 13 to take part in sexual activity. He also faces four counts of rape.

Mr Hardy is also accused of one count of causing a child to watch an image of a sexual act, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration and one count of causing a girl aged over 13 to take part in sexual activity.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in