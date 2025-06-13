Officers showed ‘exceptional bravery’ during unprecedented police station attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Officers showed “exceptional bravery” when confronting a man armed with weapons and a firebomb in an “unprecedented attack” outside a police station.

Alexander Dighton, 28, attacked officers outside the Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales, on January 31, stabbing one officer in the thigh and knocking another unconscious.

He also used a Molotov cocktail to try to set fire to a police van.

The attack, which officers said had a “profound effect” on the community, is one of two major incidents to happen in Talbot Green this year, in a town normally regarded as one of the “quietest areas” that South Wales Police covers.

Speaking ahead of sentencing, Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones praised the officers who attended the incident, saying they showed “absolutely exceptional bravery and professionalism”.

He said: “It is a moment of rarity that we see such a targeted attack at a police station, but it does underscore the absolute perilous and unpredictable nature that police officers face on a daily basis. The officers’ actions were truly commendable.

“However, it has had a profound effect not only on the officers themselves but their families and the wider community.

“After all, the officers are not only public servants, they’re husbands and wives, fathers and sons and mothers and daughters, and the impact has been far-reaching, particularly on the families supporting these officers.”

Mr Jones said one officer received a deep wound to his inner thigh, narrowly missing his femoral artery. The officer has made a physical recovery.

Another officer was knocked out during the attack and has suffered prolonged concussions as a result.

“But I think the impact of the mental scars will take some considerable time to heal,” he said.

He added: “This was one of the most serious, premeditated violent attacks that I have experienced – second-hand – in my service. The level of violence and preparation is unprecedented.”

Mr Jones insisted that Talbot Green remains a “very safe and quiet area” but acknowledged it had experienced two separate major incidents within a few weeks of each other.

On March 9, five weeks after Dighton’s attack, Joanne Penney was shot in the chest at an address in the town.

Eight people have appeared in court in connection with her murder.

Mr Jones said: “Incidents like these are exceptionally rare for areas like Talbot Green, albeit I do recognise that we’ve had two significant major incidents occurring in Talbot Green within the space of weeks.

“We realise that it has an impact on the community, and it makes some people feel less reassured and more vulnerable.

“We have increased patrols, we have increased the number of officers working out of Talbot Green to look after the officers working there and also to protect the community.”