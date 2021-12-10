Mistakes by the Metropolitan Police “probably” contributed to the deaths of serial killer Stephen Port’s victims, an inquest jury has found.

Police officers in Barking missed repeated opportunities to catch the sexual predator after he plied his first victim Anthony Walgate, a 23-year-old fashion student, with a fatal dose of the drug GHB and dumped his body outside Port’s block of flats.

Port, who has been handed a whole life sentence, struck three more times before he was caught, killing each of his young, gay, male victims in near-identical circumstances. Police failed to link him to the deaths despite detective work carried out by the victims’ family and friends that would lead them to the culprit.

Jurors at the inquests into the deaths of Mr Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and 25-year-old Jack Taylor, acknowledged police officers’ “heavy workload”, but said there were failures in the police response that “cannot be overlooked”.

It followed weeks of hearings at Barking Town Hall in which police admitted failing to carry out basic checks, send evidence to be forensically examined, and exercise professional curiosity during the 16-month killing spree, from June 2014 to September 2015.

Port, 46, a bus depot chef, will die in prison after being handed a whole life sentence at the Old Bailey for the murders and a string of sex assaults.

While coroner Sarah Munro QC had barred jurors from deciding on the issue of homophobia for legal reasons, the victims’ loved ones claimed police failings stemmed from prejudice, because the victims were gay and their deaths were drug-related.

Officers had denied it, blaming mistakes on being understaffed and lacking resources, with some acting up in senior positions.

Jurors deliberated for a week before returning their conclusions, after hearing that none of the victims was from the area, and was either anti-drugs or had no known use of GHB.

Mr Kovari's friend, John Pape, and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell maintained that "institutional homophobia" played a part – a charge that the Metropolitan Police denied.

“You have to hope prejudice did play a part,” Mr Pape said. “Because if the Met were this incompetent with every serious crime, regardless of the victim's origin, sexuality or the setting in which they are found, rapists and murderers would be going unpoliced and no-one would be protected.”

Mr Whitworth's partner, Ricky Waumsley, said: “I believe it's a mixture of everything - so, a bit of laziness, incompetence, lack of training. But I absolutely stand by that they were being homophobic towards these four victims and making general assumptions that they're all young, gay men who take drugs.”

Mr Walgate's mother, Sarah Sak, said the jurors’ conclusion was a “massive victory” but she is “disappointed” they were not allowed to consider prejudice, and called for the police watchdog to reopen its investigation and for police officers to be sacked.

“If Anthony, Gabriel, Daniel and Jack had been girls found in such close proximity there would have been an outcry,” Ms Sak said. “There would have been a lot more investigation - and there just wasn't.”

