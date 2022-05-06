Man admits killing neighbours
Collin Reeves denied the murder of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but admitted their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
A 34-year-old man has admitted killing a young married couple in their home while their children slept upstairs.
Collin Reeves denied the murder of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but admitted their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.
Adam Feast QC, prosecuting, told the court the pleas were not acceptable to the Crown and there would be a trial.
Mr and Mrs Chapple, who were both in their 30s, died at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on the evening of November 21 last year.
The bearded defendant, who appeared via videolink from HMP Exeter, spoke only to enter his pleas during a hearing before Mrs Justice Cutts.
Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, was remanded into custody to face trial at Bristol Crown Court on June 8 before Mr Justice Garnham.
The judge told him: “Your trial date, as you know, is for June 8. You heard there is more work being undertaken by your defence team and I am sure they will be speaking to you before that date.
“In the meantime you will remain in custody.”
