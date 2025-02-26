Man in court over kidnap and murder of teenage girl 25 years ago

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The man accused of the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall more than 25 years ago has appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing in the case.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

Five days later her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

Steve Wright pleaded not guilty to her kidnap and murder at a previous hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 66-year-old, formerly of London Road, Ipswich, has yet to enter a plea to a charge of the attempted kidnap of a second female in Felixstowe.

On Wednesday, Wright appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Long Lartin jail in Worcestershire.

Mr Justice Bennathan confirmed the trial fixture for February 2 2026 at the Old Bailey.

He said a further case management hearing will be held on a date to be fixed administratively.

Wright, who wore a grey sweatshirt, was further remanded into custody.