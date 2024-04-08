Bomb squad descend on Stockport street after man found dead at home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bomb squad was called in to investigate ‘suspicious items’ in a Stockport home after a man was found dead at home.

Neighbours in Woodhall Crescent in Reddish, Greater Manchester, were told to stay inside their homes at around midday on Monday.

Police were responding to a welfare concerns report when they found a man dead at a property on the street.

It is thought old firearms were found in the house, with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) then scrambled to the scene.

Bomb disposal officers were seen removing a red box from the property before leaving shortly before 5pm.

Resident Philip Nightingale said he returned from a shopping trip to find his flat in the middle of a large police cordon.

“I was a bit scared when I saw the bomb squad,” he told Manchester Evening News. “I thought ‘what the hell is going on here?’

“Half of the neighbours were out. The police officer said stay in the house. It’s never a dull moment around here.”

A police spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police were called to Woodhall Crescent in Stockport at around midday today to a report for the concern of the welfare of a man.

“Officers attended and sadly found a man deceased at the scene which is believed to not be suspicious and next of kin have been informed.

“Whilst entering the property suspicious items were found and EOD subsequently attended to inspect. This has now been completed and those items deemed safe.

“Enquiries are ongoing, with a cordon put in place at the time, to establish the full circumstances and ensure the safety of residents.”