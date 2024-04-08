Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bomb squad descend on Stockport street after man found dead at home

It is thought old firearms were found in the house

Barney Davis
Monday 08 April 2024 22:45
A bomb squad was called to Woodhall Crescent in Reddish, Stockport
A bomb squad was called to Woodhall Crescent in Reddish, Stockport (Google Maps)

A bomb squad was called in to investigate ‘suspicious items’ in a Stockport home after a man was found dead at home.

Neighbours in Woodhall Crescent in Reddish, Greater Manchester, were told to stay inside their homes at around midday on Monday.

Police were responding to a welfare concerns report when they found a man dead at a property on the street.

It is thought old firearms were found in the house, with Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) then scrambled to the scene.

Bomb disposal officers were seen removing a red box from the property before leaving shortly before 5pm.

Resident Philip Nightingale said he returned from a shopping trip to find his flat in the middle of a large police cordon.

“I was a bit scared when I saw the bomb squad,” he told Manchester Evening News. “I thought ‘what the hell is going on here?’

“Half of the neighbours were out. The police officer said stay in the house. It’s never a dull moment around here.”

A police spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police were called to Woodhall Crescent in Stockport at around midday today to a report for the concern of the welfare of a man.

“Officers attended and sadly found a man deceased at the scene which is believed to not be suspicious and next of kin have been informed.

“Whilst entering the property suspicious items were found and EOD subsequently attended to inspect. This has now been completed and those items deemed safe.

“Enquiries are ongoing, with a cordon put in place at the time, to establish the full circumstances and ensure the safety of residents.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in