Murder arrest as woman, 93, found dead in house

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A murder probe has been launched after 93-year-old woman was found dead in a leafy suburb of Manchester.

Police found the pensioner’s body inside the semi-detached home in Gatley near Stockport at 9.38am on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force confirmed it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous contact with the victim.

However, following an initial assessment by GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate, all officers remain fully operational.

Forensic officers were seen examining the semi-detached property which had one window broken.

Neighbours said that gas engineers had been called to the property before the victim was found dead.

Tom Morrison, Liberal Democrat MP for Cheadle, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incident in Gatley this morning, in which a 93-year-old woman has sadly lost her life. My thoughts are first and foremost with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“I have been in contact with Greater Manchester Police and will continue to support them in any way I can. I want to thank Greater Manchester Police officers for their swift and professional response.”

Detective Inspector Adam Hitchen, the senior investigating officer, said: “The priority for our investigation is understanding the full circumstances which led to this tragic incident and getting justice for the victim.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“We recognise that this investigation may cause concern within the local community, but I want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident, with a swift arrest made, and no wider threat.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 726 of April 16 2025, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.