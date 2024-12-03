Mother admits neglect following baby’s alleged shaking death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A mother who set up a spy camera above her son’s cot months before he was allegedly shaken to death by her partner has admitted neglect.

Charlie Roberts was one year and 10 months old when he suffered a non-survivable head injury at his home in Darlington.

He was in the sole care of his mother’s partner Christopher Stockton, 38, at the time – and Stockton is on trial at Teesside Crown Court for murder and neglect, which he denies.

Charlie’s mother, Paula Roberts, 41, was also on trial for neglect, having denied the charge, but entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

She admitted failing to seek medical help for her little boy in December and January after he suffered injuries to his private parts and to his ear.

Jurors were told that Charlie suffered bruising in the months before his death.

They were told Roberts installed a spy camera above his cot and told her brother in August that she hid it in a plant pot as she was concerned about Stockton.

She was out having an eye test when Charlie suffered fatal injuries on January 12.

The prosecution said Stockton, who had stayed up late playing video games, caused those injuries, which cause widespread brain bleeding.

He made a 999 call in which he repeatedly said “come on mate” and “wakey wakey” to the little boy, who was not breathing.

The call-handler talked him through how to perform CPR and at one point Stockton, who was off work ill, said he would pass out if he tried to count the compressions he was doing on the toddler.

Stockton was to tell paramedics, doctors and the police that Charlie had choked on a biscuit and that he patted the child on the back and stuck his fingers down the toddler’s throat.

Stockton said Charlie became “floppy” and so he called 999.

The toddler died in hospital the next day.

The trial continues.