Middlesbrough primary school put ‘on lockdown’ as armed police descend on estate

A primary school was forced into lockdown as armed police rushed to an estate near Middlesbrough with riot vans and sniffer dogs.

Up to seven armed officers and dozens of police vans and cars were seen on an estate in Portrack, Stockton-on-Tees, and entered a home there.

Nearby Tilery Primary School issued an alert to parents, saying: “Due to an ongoing police incident on the Portrack estate, if your child is coming to school, can you please take them to the main hall.”

One witness told Teesside Live: “Armed police everywhere St Anne’s Terrace. School on full lock down taking all the kids to the main hall no parents allowed in to the school grounds”.

Tilery Primary School has more than 300 pupils, aged 2 to 11. Children and staff had been preparing for end-of-term activities before breaking up for the Easter holidays later today.

The school issued an update just before 11am stating: “THANK YOU to all parents, carers and families for your patience and understanding this morning.

“The safety of our children, staff and community is our highest priority and we followed our safeguarding procedures to ensure this. Children are now back in classes and we will keep you updated on the situation.”

A Durham Police spokesperson told The Independent: “Police are currently carrying out a series of warrants in the Stockton area as part of an ongoing operation.

“Armed and unarmed officers from Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police are involved in the activity as well as specialist search officers and dog section.

“A cordon remains in place at these addresses. We will issue further information on this activity as soon as possible.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.