Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman, 22, denies using poison for abortion during pandemic

Bethany Cox denies taking a drug with intent to destroy the life of a child that was capable of being born alive in 2020.

Tom Wilkinson
Tuesday 15 August 2023 10:46
Bethany Cox (right) arrives at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bethany Cox (right) arrives at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman has appeared in court to deny using poison to bring about an abortion as the first coronavirus lockdown period ended.

Bethany Cox, 22, from Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees, faces two charges at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.

Cox denies taking a drug with intent to destroy the life of a child that was capable of being born alive on July 6 2020 in the knowledge it would lead to the termination of the pregnancy.

The second alleged offence was administering a poison with intent to procure a miscarriage, between July 2 and July 7 2020.

The first lockdown restrictions were eased on July 4 2020.

The public gallery was almost full for the 15-minute hearing and Cox was followed into the court building by supporters.

A seven-day trial was scheduled to start on January 15.

Judge Paul Watson KC granted Cox unconditional bail.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in