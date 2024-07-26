Prison employee admits ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

Support truly

A prison employee has pleaded guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

Kelsey Calvert also admitted bringing codeine into HMP Holme House, a category C men’s prison in Stockton-on-Tees.

The 28-year-old sobbed in the dock as she pleaded guilty to the two offences at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard she admits an offence of misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate on and before November 22 2022.

Calvert, of Ryhope, Sunderland, also pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a prohibited article – codeine – into the prison before the same date.

Judge Richard Bennett adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and told Calvert she will be sentenced on October 4.

She was granted unconditional bail until then.