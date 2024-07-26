Jump to content

Prison employee admits ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

Kelsey Calvert also admitted bringing codeine into HMP Holme House, a category C men’s prison in Stockton-on-Tees.

Katie Dickinson
Friday 26 July 2024 14:46
Prison employee Kelsey Calvert, 28, arriving at Teesside Crown Court, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Prison employee Kelsey Calvert, 28, arriving at Teesside Crown Court, Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A prison employee has pleaded guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

The 28-year-old sobbed in the dock as she pleaded guilty to the two offences at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

Kelsey Calvert pleaded guilty to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with an inmate (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The court heard she admits an offence of misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate on and before November 22 2022.

Calvert, of Ryhope, Sunderland, also pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a prohibited article – codeine – into the prison before the same date.

Judge Richard Bennett adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and told Calvert she will be sentenced on October 4.

She was granted unconditional bail until then.

