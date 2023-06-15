For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged with murder after a boy and girl were found dead at a home in Stoke-on-Trent.

Ethan John, 11, and his sister Elizabeth John, 7, were found with “significant injuries” inside a home on Flax Street at around 2pm on Monday.

Veronique John, 49 from Stoke-on-Trent, has now been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

An inquest is due to be held to determine the cause of death of both children in due course. John was set to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.

Those closest to the children have been informed of their deaths and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Ethan was described by his school as a “wonderful” member of the community who had an “infectious smile”.

“He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts,” his school said in a statement.

In a tribute to Elizabeth, her school said: “Elizabeth was a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family.

“She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone’s friend - she was both bright and popular.

“The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community.”

A police community support officer at the scene on Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire (PA Wire)

Cheryl Hannan, detective chief inspector, said: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering felt by the family and friends of these two children at this time.

“I’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information and to the local community who have been respecting the cordon in place on Flax Street.

“We are solely focused on finding out what happened to these two children and supporting those affected by this deeply traumatic incident.”

Members of the public who might have information that could help police with their investigation are asked to contact Staffordshire Police.

The force said it was particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, or those who were in the area at the time.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.