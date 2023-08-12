For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The criminal who “brazenly” shot a man in broad daylight on a busy north London high street on Friday afternoon is still on the loose, as police appeal for help from the public.

Officers were called at 3.12pm to reports of a shooting on Stoke Newington High Street, finding a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene and took the victim to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police has not made any arrests so far, but its enquiries are ongoing. The force said it has already spoken to “a number of” witnesses as well as having recovered CCTV from the area.

Detectives are now appealing for other witnesses, or anyone else with information, to come forward and speak with police if they have not already.

Describing the crime as “brazen”, Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wallace, who is leading the investigation, said: "Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and our dedicated team of detectives will do all we can to track down whoever was responsible for this brazen crime.

"This shooting happened in a busy area during the middle of the day so I'm certain there will be people who saw what happened who can help with our enquiries. If you can help, please do get in touch."

The Met is asking anyone who can help the investigation to call 101, quoting CAD 4206/11Aug. They can also report information online and tweet @MetCC. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.