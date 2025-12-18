Revealed: The 10 vehicles most likely to be stolen as thefts soar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A vehicle was stolen once every five minutes in England and Wales between January and September 2025, according to new research which has also revealed the cars most likely to be targeted by thieves.

Data obtained by Co-op Insurance found that more than 80,000 vehicles were recorded as stolen in England and Wales in the first nine months of this year - an 11 per cent rise compared with the same period in 2024, according to the business.

The Metropolitan Police jurisdiction area of London had the highest incidences of vehicle theft with 24,211 recorded during the period, followed by the West Midlands, which had over 13,000 incidents across the region in the first nine months of the year, according to the data.

Despite a smaller population, the West Midlands had more incidences than both the North West and Yorkshire. In Wales 3,729, vehicles were reported as stolen between January and September, which marked a 70 per cent rise in the number of thefts in this region compared to the first nine months of 2024.

The Independent approached the Metropolitan Police and the DVLA for comment.

Data from the DVLA, obtained through a freedom of information request by Co-op Insurance, also reveals that the most commonly stolen vehicles were the Yamaha Nmax 125 motorbike, Ford Transit 350 and the Toyota Hilux invincible in both 2024 and 2025.

Following this, the Honda WV 125-A was the next most stolen vehicle in 2025, replacing the Mercedes Sprinter 313 van, which had been the fourth most stolen last year.

Make and model most commonly stolen in 2025

Yamaha GPD125-A NMAX 125 ABS - Motorbike Ford Transit 350 - Van Toyota Hilux Invincib X D-4D4WD DCB A - Car Honda WW 125-A - Motorbike Nissan Navara Tekna DCI AUTO - Car Ford Fiesta Zetec - Car Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 314CDI - Van Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 CDI - Van Ford Transit 350 Leader ECOBLUE - Van Toyota C-HR Dynamic HEV CVT - Car

Paul Evans, head of motor at Co-op Insurance said: “From the family cars to vans for small businesses, vehicles are an essential part of everyday life, so it’s crucial that they are kept safe and secure, particularly during the winter months.

“Unfortunately, our research indicates that there has been a significant number of vehicle thefts so far this year and amid the darker nights, it’s vital that drivers take precautions to keep their vehicles secure.

open image in gallery Drivers are advised to take precautions to keep their cars safe ( Getty/iStock )

“Whether it’s installing security features or protecting keys in ‘Faraday pouches’, it’s important to take steps to keep vehicles safe as they will serve to keep criminals at bay and help to ensure that drivers can enjoy greater peace of mind.”

Co-op Insurance has also shared the following tips to help drivers keep their vehicle safe this winter:

At Home:

Driveways and garages can be the most secure places to park your vehicle.

Park as close to the house as possible.

Park in line with a large window.

In a car park:

It may take longer to manoeuvre, but park close to other vehicles where possible. Another top tip is to turn your wheels towards surrounding vehicles in a car park, or turn them towards the kerb if you are parked on the road.

Parking on the road:

If you are leaving your vehicle on a main road, consider parking it under street lamps.

If you are parking outside a café or restaurant, try to leave it where there is a window.

Hide valuables:

Take valuables like sat navs, mobile phones, wallets and cash with you if at all possible, or tuck them safely out of sight if not. This also includes any residue left over from valuables, including ring marks from sat navs, mobile phone packaging or coins.

Keep bags and coats out of sight. Remember to remove any paperwork including your name and address.

Place keys wisely:

When at home, avoid leaving keys near doors, open windows or in a place they can be seen easily.

If your vehicle uses keyless entry, consider purchasing a ‘Faraday pouch’, in which you can store your keys. Faraday pouches help prevent vehicle theft by blocking the radio signals that keyless entry systems rely on.

Show signs of security: