A two-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen Porsche in Smethwick.

The collision happened on Dartmouth Road in Smethwick shortly before 11pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Four adults and a child were rushed to hospital, where the two-year-old boy died.

A woman, aged 29, and a 30-year-old man remain in a serious condition while another man and woman, both aged 30, are described as stable.

The driver of a grey Porsche Cayenne fled the scene. Police said it was travelling from the island on Kenrick Way when it hit a Toyota.

The force said checks on the Porsche indicate it was stolen earlier this month.

The road was closed in both directions while officers examined the scene but has since reopened.

Police inquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time.

“I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us. They made the wrong decision to run away and I’m asking them now to make the right one.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or email at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 4421 14 December. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.