For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two people have been charged after orange paint powder was sprayed at the stones of Stonehenge during a Just Stop Oil protest in June.

Wiltshire Police said Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 22, have been charged with destroying or damaging an ancient protected monument, and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance following the incident on June 19.

The Just Stop Oil group later named the two people as Naidu and Lynch.

The pair will appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on 13 December.

Sophie Stevens, deputy chief crown prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service Wessex said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Wiltshire Police to charge Naidu Rajan and Niamh Lynch with offences related to damage caused to the protected monument Stonehenge on 19 June 2024.

“They will appear at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on December 13 2024 for a first hearing.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against these individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial.

“There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”