Stratford bus station evacuated as ‘teenagers meet up for firework wars’ on Halloween
Officers warned youth to clear the area or face arrest
Stratford bus station was evacuated after teenagers met up for “firework wars” as members of the public fled in fear.
Dozens of police officers could be seen confronting the youths on Halloween with a teenage girl arrested after a firework was thrown toward officers.
The Metropolitan Police said it responded to reports of fireworks being thrown in the busy station in peak rush hour around 6.30pm as commuters travelled home.
The Met’s territorial support unit could be seen patrolling the streets surrounding Stratford station as videos showed officers pinning people to the ground and closing entrance points to the station in an attempt to gain control.
According to reports the Metropolitan Police warned the youths to “clear the area or face arrest” as other footage showed members of the public fleeing the area.
One person tweeted: “Stratford Bus Station in East London has been evacuated. Many, many police and a search helicopter above. Looks fairly serious.”
A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police were called at 6.24pm on Monday, October 31 to reports that a group of people were setting off fireworks near to Stratford Bus Station. Officers attended and no injuries were reported.
“A teenage girl was arrested after a firework was thrown towards officers. She remains in custody at an east London police station. Enquiries are ongoing.”
TikTok videos, which were viewed thousands of times, called for people to meet up in the area for firework wars.
A poster used within the videos told everyone to wear a Halloween mask, try to bring fireworks, wear all black and meet up on the Stratford stairs at 5.30pm today. The poster added: “Gonna have fun (firework wars).”
