Man dies after lying on railway lines during police chase

A 34-year-old man has died on railway tracks in south London after being involved in a car chase with Metropolitan Police officers, the force said.

On Wednesday, 14 June at around 03:26hrs a car heading towards Streatham High Road failed to stop for police.

The car crashed in Brunswick Mews, Streatham and the driver ran from the scene. He was last seen in nearby Potters Lane before officers lost sight of him, police said.

The police helicopter was called in and a search of the area was conducted. A man was seen lying on railway lines in the vicinity of Estreham Road.

Officers liaised with Network Rail and colleagues in British Transport Police to get the power to the lines turned off.

As soon as the lines were confirmed as safe, officers and paramedics approached the man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as a 34-year-old man. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.