Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Stretford
Murder investigation launched after ‘family left devastated’
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Greater Manchester, prompting a murder probe.
The teenager was found with stab wounds in Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, shortly before 7pm on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but he died shortly afterwards, police said.
A large cordon is in place around the area, where officers are conducting extra patrols.
No arrests have yet been made.
Superintendent John Harris, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Tonight a family has been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them at this most shocking and upsetting time.
“Specially-trained officers will be there to support the boy’s loved ones, and extra patrols will remain in the area of this fatal attack so that the local community can speak to us about any concerns or information they may have.
“These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives will be working throughout the night and into tomorrow, and we will be following-up a number of different lines of enquiry we have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.
Details can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
