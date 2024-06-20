Woman who took man’s mobility scooter and left him to die admits manslaughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who took a vulnerable man’s mobility scooter and left him to die in freezing conditions has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, admitted killing Neil Shadwick after taking his mobility scooter outside a Tesco superstore in Stratford Road, Stroud, Gloucestershire, on January 22 last year.

Mr Shadwick, 63, who used his mobility scooter as his mode of transport, was left behind in sub-zero temperatures and found unresponsive in the car park at 6am. He later died in hospital.

Gloucestershire Police said Hawkins rode away on the scooter, later dumping it on Bisley Old Road in Stroud, where it was found by a member of the public at about 8am.

Hawkins's sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable Det Insp Adam Stacey, Gloucestershire Police

Detectives described the actions of Hawkins, who will be sentenced at a later date, as “sickening” and said she knew Mr Shadwick was “extremely vulnerable”.

Hawkins previously admitted charges of aggravated vehicle taking, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to Mr Shadwick’s death.

She appeared via video link from prison at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday afternoon, where she pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Hawkins’s sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable.

“I welcome her guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick’s family at least have not had to endure a lengthy trial in court.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed in August.

The judge told Hawkins he needed “more information” about her before deciding which sentence should be passed for the three offences.

He added that members of Mr Shadwick’s family would have the opportunity to “express and explain the impact upon them of his death” in statements submitted to the court.

The judge said: “The matter will be listed before me to sentence you. We can’t fix the date yet. It is going to be in August.

“You are going to be remanded in custody in the meantime.”

Mary Cowe appeared for the prosecution, while Sarah Jenkins represented Hawkins.

Mr Shadwick was found unresponsive in the Tesco car park shortly before 6am on January 22 last year and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he died later that day.

Detectives established that Hawkins drove away from the scene on Mr Shadwick’s mobility scooter, leaving him behind in sub-zero temperatures.

Hawkins will be sentenced at either Bristol Crown Court or Gloucester Crown Court in August.