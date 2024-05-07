For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an elderly man with Parkinson’s who was found without his mobility scooter.

Neil Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive in the car park of a Tesco superstore in Stratford Road, Stroud, on 22 January 2023.

He was discovered by a member of staff at 6am in sub-zero temperatures, without his mobility scooter which he needed to get around, and died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital later that same day.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41 and of no fixed address, has now been charged with his manslaughter.

Gloucestershire Police said Hawkins was due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.