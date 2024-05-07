Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman charged as man dies after he was found without his mobility scooter in Tesco car park

Neil Shadwick died in hospital after he was discovered by a member of staff

Holly Evans
Tuesday 07 May 2024 16:34
Kimberley Ann Hawkins has been charged with his manslaughter
Kimberley Ann Hawkins has been charged with his manslaughter (PA Archive)

A woman has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an elderly man with Parkinson’s who was found without his mobility scooter.

Neil Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive in the car park of a Tesco superstore in Stratford Road, Stroud, on 22 January 2023.

He was discovered by a member of staff at 6am in sub-zero temperatures, without his mobility scooter which he needed to get around, and died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital later that same day.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41 and of no fixed address, has now been charged with his manslaughter.

Gloucestershire Police said Hawkins was due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in