Woman charged as man dies after he was found without his mobility scooter in Tesco car park
Neil Shadwick died in hospital after he was discovered by a member of staff
A woman has been charged with manslaughter following the death of an elderly man with Parkinson’s who was found without his mobility scooter.
Neil Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive in the car park of a Tesco superstore in Stratford Road, Stroud, on 22 January 2023.
He was discovered by a member of staff at 6am in sub-zero temperatures, without his mobility scooter which he needed to get around, and died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital later that same day.
Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41 and of no fixed address, has now been charged with his manslaughter.
Gloucestershire Police said Hawkins was due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.