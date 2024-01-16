Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Student and ex-museum worker in court after World Snooker Championship protest

Edred Ilmari Heath Whittingham and Margaret Reid were both given unconditional bail by District Judge Daniel Curtis until their trial on May 10.

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 16 January 2024 13:38
The two appeared before Sheffield magistrates (Danny Lawson/PA)
The two appeared before Sheffield magistrates (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A student and an ex-museum worker have appeared in court after the World Snooker Championship was disrupted by a Just Stop Oil protest.

University student Edred Ilmari Heath Whittingham appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with criminal damage while Margaret Reid, a former museum professional, appeared at the same court charged with attempting to cause criminal damage. They both pleaded not guilty.

The match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry was interrupted by a man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt invading the Crucible arena in Sheffield and tipping orange paint powder on to one of the tables on April 17 2023.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table after being tackled by referee Olivier Marteel.

Whittingham, 26, of May Street, Exeter, and Reid, 53, of Low Fellside, Kendal, Cumbria, were both given unconditional bail by District Judge Daniel Curtis until their trial on May 10 at the same court.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in