For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suella Braverman has backed armed officers who handed in their guns after a colleague was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, as she ordered a review to “ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all”.

A large number of firearms specialists in the Metropolitan Police have stepped back from armed duties after an unnamed police marksman was prosecuted over the murder of the 24-year-old Black man.

Kaba died after he was shot in the head while driving a car in Streatham Hill, south east London, in September 2022. The firearms officer charged with his murder - identified only as NX121 - appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Chris Kaba is remembered by his family and their supporters at New Scotland Yard on September 9 (Getty Images)

According to the BBC, at least 100 firearms officers have since handed in their firearm passes in fear over how future police shootings will be judged by the CPS. While refusing to confirm the exact number of officers handing in their guns, Scotland Yard did admit the number had been growing over the past two days.

Reacting to the reports, the Home Secretary posted on X on Sunday: “We depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us from the most dangerous and violent in society. In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures.

“They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties. Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing and I will do everything in my power to support them.

“That’s why I have launched a review to ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all.”

The Met Police officer appeared in court on Thursday in relation to the fatal shooting as senior officers, including the Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, have been meeting with firearms officers in recent days to reflect on the murder charge.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Many are worried about how the decision impacts on them, on their colleagues and on their families. They are concerned that it signals a shift in the way the decisions they make in the most challenging circumstances will be judged.

Chris Kaba was shot and killed in south London in 2022 (INQUEST/PA) (PA Media)

“A number of officers have taken the decision to step back from armed duties while they consider their position. That number has increased over the past 48 hours.”

The spokesperson added: “The Met has a significant firearms capability and we continue to have armed officers deployed in communities across London as well as at other sites including Parliament, diplomatic premises, airports etc.”

“Our priority is to keep the public safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and are exploring contingency options, should they be required.”

The Met has more than 3,000 firearms officers across a number of units. To deal with the situation, armed officers from neighbouring forces stepped up to help patrol the capital on Saturday night.