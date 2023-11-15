Jump to content

Braverman demands ’emergency legislation’ blocking off ECHR after Rwanda ruling

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said the Government must ‘legislate or admit defeat’.

Nina Lloyd
Wednesday 15 November 2023 16:24
Suella Braverman said the Government must ‘legislate or admit defeat’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sacked former home secretary Suella Braverman has demanded that Rishi Sunak introduces “emergency legislation” blocking off the European Convention on Human Rights after the Rwanda policy was scuppered by the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister is facing unrest in the Tory ranks after the scheme to send asylum seekers to the east African nation was ruled to be unlawful by five of the UK’s most senior judges.

Mrs Braverman said the Government must “legislate or admit defeat” as she called for measures to override both the ECHR, the Human Rights Act and other “routes of legal challenge”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Today’s Supreme Court judgment is no surprise. It was predicted by a number of people close to the process. Given the current state of the law, there is no reason to criticise the judges. Instead, the government must introduce emergency legislation.

We must legislate or admit defeat

Suella Braverman

“The Bill must block off ECHR, HRA, and other routes of legal challenge. This will give Parliament a clear choice: control illegal migration or explain to the British people why they should accept ever greater numbers of illegal arrivals settling here.

“Those who – like me – believe that effective immigration control is vital must understand that they cannot have their cake and eat it: there is no chance of curbing illegal migration within the current legal framework. We must legislate or admit defeat.”

