Suffolk strangler: Key moments in the case of Victoria Hall’s killer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The murder of Victoria Hall went unsolved for more than a quarter of a century before Suffolk strangler Steve Wright finally admitted his guilt.

Wright, now 67, had been due to go on trial at the Old Bailey over the 17-year-old’s murder.

But the killer dramatically changed his plea on Monday and admitted Victoria’s kidnap “by force or fraud” and murder, on 19 September 1999.

Former merchant seaman Wright is being held at Category A HMP Long Lartin, in Worcestershire.

He is already serving a whole life prison sentence for the murders of five women seven years after Victoria was killed.

This is how events unfolded.

open image in gallery A ourt sketch of Steve Wright (front left) appearing in the dock of the Old Bailey ( PA )

18 September 1999

Steve Wright attempts to abduct 22-year-old Emily Doherty in the early hours of the morning along High Road East, Felixstowe.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, leaves her home for a night out with her friend Gemma Algar at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

19 September 1999

The friends leave the nightclub at about 1am, walk back to Trimley St Mary and part at about 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way, where Victoria is just yards away from her home.

When Victoria’s parents wake up that morning and discover she has not returned home, the police are called and a missing person inquiry begins.

open image in gallery Victoria Hall, left, with her best friend Gemma Algar

24 September 1999

Victoria’s body is found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, about 25 miles from where she was last seen.

13 November 1999

More than 300 people gather for a memorial service at St Martin’s Church, Trimley.

15 September 2000

Victoria’s parents, Graham and Lorinda Hall, make a renewed public appeal for help to find her killer.

20 November 2001

Businessman Adrian Bradshaw, then aged 27, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, is cleared of Victoria’s murder at Norwich Crown Court.

Autumn 2006

Tania Nicol, 19, vanishs from Ipswich’s red light area, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, about two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry.

open image in gallery Five victims of Steve Wright (from left) Anneli Alderton, Gemma Adams, Tania Nicol, Paula Clennell and Annette Nicholls

December 2006

Miss Adams’s body is found in a stream at Hintlesham, followed by the discovery of Miss Nicol’s remains in a pond at Copdock.

Two days later, the body of Anneli Alderton, 24, is found in woods at Nacton, and sex workers in the town are urged to stay off the streets.

On December 12, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, are found near woods at Levington.

19 December 2006

Steve Wright, then aged 48, is arrested at his home in the centre of Ipswich near the red light district.

open image in gallery Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright as he looked in 2008 (left) and now aged 67 (right)

22 February 2008

Wright is handed a whole-life order after being found guilty of five Ipswich murders.

24 February 2009

The serial killer loses a Court of Appeal bid to challenge his conviction for the Ipswich murders.

October 2016

Ten years on from the disappearance of his first Ipswich victim, Wright’s elderly father Conrad Wright calls on his son to confess.

September 2019

Suffolk Police say that the Victoria Hall case, known as Operation Avon, is now a live inquiry again and being reinvestigated by a new team of detectives.

July 2021

Wright is first arrested as part of the inquiry into the teenager’s death.

open image in gallery Lorinda and Graham Hall, the parents of Victoria Hall, and her best friend Gemma Algar

December 2023

Wright is rearrested.

May 2024

He is charged with Victoria’s kidnap and murder and the attempted abduction of Ms Doherty. He later pleads not guilty and the case is transferred to the Old Bailey for trial.

December 2025

Victoria’s mother Lorinda Hall dies before seeing justice done for her daughter.

January 2026

In legal argument, Wright fails in a bid to prevent jurors in his forthcoming trial being told about his five murder convictions.

February 2 2026

On what would have been the first day of his trial, Wright dramatically changes his plea and admits murder for the first time. He will be sentenced on 6 February.