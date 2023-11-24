Man ‘threatening to kill himself’ shot dead by police in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who was reportedly threatening to kill himself with a gun has been shot dead by police in east London.

The resident of a house on Weston Green in Dagenham dialled 999 just before 8pm on Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police said the man, who is believed to be aged 40, told them he wanted to take his own life and that he had a loaded weapon.

Firearms officers and a specialist negotiator were among those sent to the address as officers tried to engage with the man and “bring the incident to a safe conclusion”, said the force.

However, shortly before 9pm, shots were fired by police. Officers and paramedics provided first aid, but the man died at the scene half an hour later.

The 40-year-old is yet to be formally identified, although his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers, said the force.

Commander Kyle Gordon, Frontline Policing Commander for North and East London, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has died, with the local community in Dagenham and the officers involved in this incident.”

The Met has subsequently launched an investigation. It added that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware of the incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it has opened its own investigation. An IOPC spokesperson told The Independent: "We have begun an independent investigation and our investigators were sent to the scene and the police post-incident procedures to begin gathering information.“

If you need to speak to someone Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 for free 24/7 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org