Boy, 15, charged with riot due to go on trial in December

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had admitted a charge of violent disorder and burglary of a vape shop in Sunderland.

Katie Dickinson
Friday 04 October 2024 10:47
Former police inspector Lee Morgan appeared at Newcastle Law Courts (Alamy/PA)
Former police inspector Lee Morgan appeared at Newcastle Law Courts (Alamy/PA)

A 15-year-old boy who was the first defendant in the country to be charged with riot after the recent national disorder is due to go on trial in December.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had admitted a charge of violent disorder and burglary of a vape shop following widespread trouble in Sunderland on August 2.

But the Crown Prosecution Service later announced that he would be charged with the more serious offence of riot, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The youth, who is from Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, where Judge Tim Gittins set a date of December 2 for the trial, which is expected to last two days.

The teenager, who attended court with his mother, did not enter a plea to the riot charge.

He was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing on November 8.

