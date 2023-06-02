Jump to content

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond denies sexual assault charge

The player pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Tom Wilkinson
Friday 02 June 2023 10:43
Sunderland winger Jack Diamond has denied a charge of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court (Nigel French/PA)
A professional footballer has appeared in court to deny a charge of sexual assault.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond was also charged with rape but was not asked to enter a plea to that offence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

The alleged sexual assault was said to have taken place in May 2022.

When the charge was put to the 23-year-old by the clerk, he replied “Not guilty” in a clear voice.

Diamond, from Fatfield, Washington, Tyne and Wear, was granted bail following the 30-minute hearing.

The player was on loan with Lincoln City last season but the deal was terminated after he was charged, and Sunderland suspended him.

