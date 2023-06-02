Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond denies sexual assault charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A professional footballer has appeared in court to deny a charge of sexual assault.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond was also charged with rape but was not asked to enter a plea to that offence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

The alleged sexual assault was said to have taken place in May 2022.

When the charge was put to the 23-year-old by the clerk, he replied “Not guilty” in a clear voice.

Diamond, from Fatfield, Washington, Tyne and Wear, was granted bail following the 30-minute hearing.

The player was on loan with Lincoln City last season but the deal was terminated after he was charged, and Sunderland suspended him.