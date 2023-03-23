Mother’s outrage as Black teenage son ‘restrained’ by security staff in Superdrug

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has shared a video of her Black teenage son appearing to be handcuffed on the floor in a Superdrug store in West Sussex.

Two boys were arrested after an altercation in the branch on Wednesday afternoon, with footage posted on social media.

The mother’s clip appears to show the boy being restrained and handcuffed by two security staff, with one kneeling across his legs.

A mother has shared a video of her Black teenage son during the altercation in Superdrug (Twitter)

The mother claimed her 15-year-old was “followed while he shopped for shampoo” before alleging that he had been “assaulted” by the guards before they sat on and handcuffed him.

Sussex Police said its officers were called to the shop in Chichester shortly after 3.30pm to reports that a group of teenagers had become involved in an altercation. A shop worker also reported being assaulted, officers said.

Three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff by the time police arrived, Sussex Police said, with two subsequently arrested.

A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Chichester were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of assault (Twitter)

The force said it is looking into the full circumstances of what happened.

A Superdrug spokesperson said: “An incident occurred today in our Chichester store. Unfortunately female staff were also assaulted. This is now a police matter and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex Police.”

A Chichester District Council spokesperson added: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place in Chichester city today and we want to clarify that no Chichester District Council staff were involved.”