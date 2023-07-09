For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed in Surbiton.

One person is believed to have been assaulted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Portsmouth Road – a hotel that houses Afghan refugees – while the other man was attacked at the BMW garage next door.

Both victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Sunday at around 1.45pm.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “While we appreciate that this may be extremely concerning, we would like to reassure you that we believe this was an isolated incident.

“An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing.

A forensics photographer on Portsmouth Road in Long Ditton (PA)

“The man who was arrested is currently in custody.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to contact them.

Mark Knight, 41, who lives in Long Ditton, Surbiton, told the PA news agency: “I saw someone in handcuffs coming out.

“There was another guy that came out with a bandage around his head and his bicep. They put him in an ambulance.”

He said the man he saw in handcuffs was wearing a shirt and a blazer.

Mr Knight said he noticed there was “drama” at the hotel at around 1pm, and saw the road “jam-packed” with police vehicles.

The scene on Portsmouth Road in Long Ditton (PA)

Fraser Howie, 36, who lives in Portsmouth Road, said he witnessed commotion from his upstairs window.

He said: “I only saw it after the police arrived.

“(I saw) lots of police cars. There was one car sitting in the middle of the road which was obviously where all the commotion was around.”

A large police cordon was put in place along Portsmouth Road blocking vehicles and pedestrians from accessing the entrance of a BMW garage and the Crowne Plaza hotel, and forensic officers were working at the scene.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We take the welfare and safety of those in our care incredibly seriously.

“We are aware of an incident in Surrey at a hotel housing Afghan refugees.

“We are working closely with Surrey Police and partners on the ground to support the investigation and those affected by today’s events.”