Two teenagers have been charged over a suspected chemical attack at a southwest London train station on Friday.

The two boys, aged 16 and 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with possession of a corrosive substance in a public place.

Police officers spotted two people acting suspiciously at Surbiton train station at around 4:20pm on Friday. As they engaged with the boys, the British Transport Police officers were exposed to the corrosive substance, which is believed to be alkaline.

Two officers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged. Seven others, including two other officers from the Metropolitan Police, were checked at the scene by paramedics.

The incident closed down Surbiton station temporarily on Friday, with South Western Railway trains forced to skip the station.

One 18-year-old traveller who was at the station on Friday, Esme Wright, said: “I did see that there were about seven police cars. There were police blocking the entrances and exits. People everywhere.”

