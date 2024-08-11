Man in critical condition after armed police shot him in Surrey village

Support truly

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after armed police shot him in a village in Surrey.

Following the incident in Woking in the early hours of Sunday, a mandatory referral was made to the police watchdog.

Surrey Police received reports of a fight between two people including a man armed with a weapon in the street on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 12.36am.

Both men are thought to be known to each other, and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

One of them was shot and later rushed to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene by officers.

The force made a mandatory referral to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Surrey Police said it is supporting the independent investigation and would not be able to comment further while it continues.

Nursery Road was partially closed following the incident.

The force said: “Please avoid the area where possible for the time being. We appreciate the localised disruption this will cause and would like to thank the community for their cooperation and patience while our enquiries are underway.”

Police added that they are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting PR/45240091308. Alternatively, they can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.