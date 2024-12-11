Sara Sharif’s family ‘only sought to preserve their own interest’ – police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sara Sharif’s family members who were found guilty over her death “only ever sought to preserve their own interest”, police said.

Her father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were found guilty of the 10-year-old’s murder on Wednesday by a jury at the Old Bailey.

Her uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was convicted of causing or allowing her death.

Giving evidence in his trial, Sharif initially blamed Batool for the violence, claiming he was working when his daughter was abused.

Batool and university student Malik refused to give evidence but denied involvement.

It was claimed on Batool’s behalf that Sharif was the “sole perpetrator” of the violence against his “spirited, bold and fierce” daughter.

Speaking outside the court after the verdicts, the senior investigating officer on the case paid tribute to Sara’s “bravery and resilience” and said the trio “have shown no remorse for their truly dreadful behaviour” .

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson said: “Sara was a bright and lively little girl who loved singing and dancing.

“Sara’s young life was brought to an end as a result of the brutal abuse and unspeakable violence inflicted on her by Sharif and Batool, which Malik did nothing to prevent.”

He continued: “All three defendants have only ever sought to preserve their own interests throughout this investigation and have shown no remorse for their truly dreadful behaviour.”

The detective said the murder was “one of the most difficult and distressing” cases Surrey Police have dealt with.

“The murder of a child is absolutely shocking but the abuse Sara suffered during her short life has made this case particularly disturbing,” he added.

Also speaking outside the court, Judith Reed, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said that although justice has been secured for Sara, the “ultimate tragedy is that she was killed by the very adults who should have loved and protected her”.

Ms Reed said: “At the heart of this trial was Sara Sharif – a happy, outgoing and lively 10-year-old girl who was cruelly abused and murdered by the two people closest to her.

“None of the defendants did anything to stop or report the abuse that led to Sara’s tragic death.”