Three men hospitalised with knife injuries after fight at Surrey train station

Three men have been taken to hospital with knife injuries after a fight at Surrey’s Egham railway station, British Transport Police have said.

Friday’s brawl, which the force described as “an incredibly serious incident”, left two 20-year-old men with stab injuries and a 22 year-old man with a slash injury to his face while an 18-year-old victim was also assaulted.

BTP, paramedics and Surrey Police went to the scene after officers were called at around 9pm to reports of a number of people with knife injuries.

None of those injured are in a life-threatening or life-changing condition, BTP stated.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is in police custody.

It is believed that the violence involved two groups who were not known to each other and is an “isolated” incident, the force said.

At least two other people are believed to have fled from the scene.

open image in gallery The incident took place at a train station in Surrey ( SWNS )

BTP Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: “We’re aware of concerns from the local community and, while this is of course an incredibly serious incident, I can confirm that thankfully no one has been fatally injured.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident at the station involving two groups of people who we believe were not known to each other.”

A cordon was in place on Saturday morning as police continue their investigations.

Mr Udomhiaye said there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “There will be witnesses who have yet to speak to us, and I’d urge anyone in the area who might have dash or doorbell camera footage to make contact as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information that could help police should text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 682 of February 6.

They can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.