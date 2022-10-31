Jump to content

Police reveal more details on suspect in Dover immigration centre firebombing

Joe Middleton
Monday 31 October 2022 16:15
'Petrol bomb' thrown at Dover migrant centre

The man suspected of firebombing the Border Force immigration centre in Dover on Sunday is a 66-year-old from the High Wycombe area in Buckinghamshire who was found dead at a nearby petrol station, police said today.

Officers from Kent Police and Thames Valley Police are searching a property in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, after two to three incendiary devices were hurled at the migrant centre on Sunday morning.

A suspect was identified and located at a nearby petrol station where he was confirmed dead, the force said.

Two people inside the migrant centre reported minor injuries and the site remained open.

However, 700 people were moved to Manston asylum processing centre in Kent for safety reasons during the initial stage of the investigation, police said.

More follows

