Police reveal more details on suspect in Dover immigration centre firebombing
The man suspected of firebombing the Border Force immigration centre in Dover on Sunday is a 66-year-old from the High Wycombe area in Buckinghamshire who was found dead at a nearby petrol station, police said today.
Officers from Kent Police and Thames Valley Police are searching a property in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, after two to three incendiary devices were hurled at the migrant centre on Sunday morning.
A suspect was identified and located at a nearby petrol station where he was confirmed dead, the force said.
Two people inside the migrant centre reported minor injuries and the site remained open.
However, 700 people were moved to Manston asylum processing centre in Kent for safety reasons during the initial stage of the investigation, police said.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.