Suspected drug dealer arrested while posing as Just Eat delivery driver

A fake food delivery driver has been arrested over suspicions he was using the disguise as a front to sell drugs.

The 17-year-old was found with cannabis and £520 in cash when he was stopped by officers on Shoreditch High Street just after midnight on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The teenager was wearing a Just Eat jacket and carrying a Just East food delivery bag. When police attempted to stop him he tried unsuccessfully to escape.

Individual bags of cannabis were found in the suspect’s possession, in addition to a mobile phone police said may contain evidence of involvement in drug dealing.

He was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and failing to stop for police.

Enquiries made by the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the boy does not work for a food delivery service.

Chief Inspector Chris Scammell, from the Central East Command Unit, said: “This was an excellent piece of police work with our volunteer officers from the special constabulary stopping this boy after their suspicions were aroused and seizing drugs and cash. It’s solid work like this that has a real impact on keeping our communities safe.

“Enquiries have confirmed that the boy arrested does not work for a food delivery service and we believe he was using this as a front to organise drug deals.”

Following his arrest, the boy was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.