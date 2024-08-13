Man who assaulted police officer and struck demonstrator in Brighton jailed

Support truly

A man who assaulted a police officer and struck a demonstrator at a counter-protest in Brighton has been jailed.

Ian Ward, of Portslade, was part of the large crowd in the city centre on August 7, when he forced himself through a line of police officers who were separating the bigger group from a smaller group of protesters, Sussex Police said.

The 53-year-old attacked one of them and assaulted an officer in the process, the force added.

We are committed to facilitating peaceful protests impartially and, where individuals step over the line into unlawful behaviour, we will take action Chief Superintendent James Collis

At the evening protest, Sussex Police had said about 2,000 people attended in Queens Road, which was busy with anti-racism demonstrators holding signs reading “No to Racism” and “Education is key, misinformation kills”.

Ward pleaded guilty to affray, assault and assaulting a police officer at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and was handed a 16-month sentence, half to be spent in custody and half on licence, at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday.

Chief Superintendent James Collis said: “This is a significant custodial sentence that should send a clear message that any acts of violence are not being tolerated, against members of the public or our officers.

“We are committed to facilitating peaceful protests impartially and, where individuals step over the line into unlawful behaviour, we will take action.

“Investigations are ongoing into a number of other reports over the last week as we look to ensure those seeking to sow division in our communities are held to account.”

Sussex Police said on Monday they had arrested nine people, including Ward, in connection with protests around the county.