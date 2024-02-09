Woman and two children in hospital after suspected poisoning attack at home in Sussex

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and two children, aged nine and 13, have been taken to hospital after a suspected poisoning attack at a home in Sussex.

The 38-year-old woman and two children are said to be in a serious but stable condition following the “isolated incident” in Hunters Way in Uckfield on Thursday morning.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious or poisonous substance to cause injury.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While their conditions remain serious, they are currently in a stable state. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance / poison to cause injury.

“We are not searching for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and a heightened police presence is anticipated in the area at this time. This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.”

The incident has shocked the local community.

Uckfield is town in east Sussex with a poulation of around 15,000 people which sites between Brighton, Eastbourne and Tunbridge Wells. Hunters Way is an estate of large detached homes in a north west area of the town. House prices were an average £375,000 last year, according to Rightmove.

Dan Manvell, councillor for the town’s north ward, told The Independent: “It is obviously something which doesn’t usually happen in Uckfield. Nothing more than low level antisocial behaviour occurs here, so this is worrying.

“It looks like an isolated incident but I’m sure it is upsetting for all those involved, including the family. I hope they get better soon.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said they did not comment on call-outs to private addresses.

This is a breaking story - more to follow