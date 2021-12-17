A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys died in a house fire in Sutton, south London.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the Met Police confirmed.

Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the fire at a terraced house in Collingwood Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and were said to have been faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole ground floor, before bringing out four young children – all of whom are believed to be related.

They were given CPR by firefighters at the scene, who continued to administer treatment until London Ambulance Service crews arrived.

All four children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The London Fire Brigade later confirmed that the deceased were two sets of male twins aged four and three.

Deputy commissioner Richard Mills said when firefighters arrived at the house in Sutton, the blaze was "very well-developed" and only the children were inside.

He told reporters at the scene: "I can confirm that they are two sets of twins, ages four and ages three." Asked if anyone else was in the home, he said: "On arrival there were four children in the house."

On the impact of the incident on fire crews, he said: "It's a very traumatic event. "They (firefighters) attended a very well-developed fire; they got there in under three minutes.

"Second two machines within seven minutes. Entering a building and rescuing life is always a very difficult place to be. The age of the children, the fact they are so young will have a profound impact on them."

The arrested woman remains in police custody.

Superintendent Rob Shepherd said on Thursday: "The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss.

“I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.

"We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues and will be working through the night and beyond. At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated."

Additional reporting by Press Association