Woman charged with manslaughter after four children killed in deadly house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been charged with manslaughter after a house fire in south London killed four young children.

Two sets of twin brothers - Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, were killed after a fire broke out at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on 16 December 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, of Sutton, has now been charged with four counts of manslaughter and child abandonment, and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday, 11 December.

Emergency services had been called to the terraced house at around 7pm but despite their best efforts, the four children were pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

In a statement given to the MailOnline, their father Dalton Hoath said: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all Sons, Brothers, Grandsons, Great Grandsons, Nephews and Cousins.”

More follows on this breaking news story