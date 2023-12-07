Teenager stabbed to death leaving train station as police hunt ‘injured’ attacker

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A student has been named by murder detectives after he was stabbed to death on a busy south London high street.

Ilyas Habibi, who lived locally, was just 17 when he was killed on Sutton High Street at around 7pm on Tuesday 5 December. Ilyas got into an altercation minutes after leaving Sutton station and was knifed repeatedly, police said.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived, but despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Ilyas was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.53pm.

Police are looking to trace the suspect who fled and may have been injured in the fatal attack.

Witnesses described the carnage on the high street following the fatal knife attack.

Police scour the scene of Sutton stabbing (Supplied)

A gym goer told The Standard: “I’d done a workout then went out into the high street where there were blue lights flashing and a boy on the ground.

“It was carnage, there were paramedics with equipment and onlookers were in shock. It’s a busy high street there were quite a few people around.”

DCI Mike Nolan who leads the investigation, appealed directly to the suspect to come forward.

He said: “We know that Ilyas arrived at Sutton High Street by train. Minutes after he came out of the station he was involved in an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene.

“Ilyas had suffered fatal wounds. It isn’t clear if the suspect was also injured. If you know the suspect, or if you are him, please get in touch.”

Chf Supt Andy Brittan, added: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time. I would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out our enquiries, and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the incident room direct on 0208 721 4622; call police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 6107/5DEC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.