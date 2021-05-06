Swan found with sock pulled over head ‘could have died’, RSPCA says

A swan which was found with a sock covering its head and neck could have died if it had not been rescued, an animal charity has said.

The unfortunate bird was found in Lincoln, near to the Catchwater Drain on the 2 May. The incident was reported to the police by the Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital.

The Lincolnshire Police said they think that covering the swan’s head and neck with a sock had been a deliberate act. They suggested this was because of “how snug the fit was and how far down the neck of the swan the tube was.”

Inspector for the RSPCA, Kate Burris called the act “mindless” and said that it could have led to the swan’s death.

She said: “The consequences of this mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.

“Given that this is the breeding and nesting season at the moment this could have also resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring.”

PC Llewellyn, investigating officer, said: “Any type of animal cruelty will not be tolerated and we will carry out a full investigation into this incident. We work with wildlife organisations who report these incidents to us so we can investigate.”

He added: “We would like to hear from anyone who can assist us with our investigation or anyone who may have seen anyone around the swan in the water in the days leading up to May 2.”

A police investigation into the attack is ongoing. The RSPCA are also involved and anyone who witnessed the swan being attacked is being asked to come forward.

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act it is an offence to kill or injure wild birds without a licence. Offenders can face an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

Additonal reporting by PA