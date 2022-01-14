Man in court over murder of teenager Lily Sullivan

Lewis Haines appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Bronwen Weatherby
Friday 14 January 2022 10:42
Lily Sullivan, 18, was found dead on December 18 (Dyfed-Powys Police/family handout/PA)
Lily Sullivan, 18, was found dead on December 18 (Dyfed-Powys Police/family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

A man accused of murdering 18-year-old Lily Sullivan in south-west Wales has appeared in court.

Ms Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday December 17.

Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

He appeared by video-link from prison dressed in a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Paul Thomas QC has set a trial date of June 13.

The Crown Prosecution Service has ordered an expert report be conducted into the teenager’s cause of death, and Haines’s mental health.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in