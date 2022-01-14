Man in court over murder of teenager Lily Sullivan
Lewis Haines appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.
A man accused of murdering 18-year-old Lily Sullivan in south-west Wales has appeared in court.
Ms Sullivan’s body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday December 17.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.
He appeared by video-link from prison dressed in a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name.
Judge Paul Thomas QC has set a trial date of June 13.
The Crown Prosecution Service has ordered an expert report be conducted into the teenager’s cause of death, and Haines’s mental health.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.