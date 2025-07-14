Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial date set for man accused of murdering five-month-old baby

Thomas Morgan appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Claire Hayhurst
Monday 14 July 2025 10:17 BST
Thomas Morgan appeared at Swansea Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)
Thomas Morgan appeared at Swansea Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA) (PA Archive)

A trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a five-month-old baby.

Thomas Morgan, 28, is accused of killing Jensen-Lee Dougal in Clydach, Swansea, south Wales, on March 30 last year.

He appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday and at Swansea Crown Court via video link on Monday.

Morgan, of Gorseinon, Swansea, spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

No details of the case were read in court.

Judge Paul Thomas KC listed a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 5.

The judge told Morgan: “Mr Thomas, your trial will now be on January 6 next year.

“In the meantime, you will remain in custody.”

