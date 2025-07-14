Trial date set for man accused of murdering five-month-old baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a five-month-old baby.

Thomas Morgan, 28, is accused of killing Jensen-Lee Dougal in Clydach, Swansea, south Wales, on March 30 last year.

He appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday and at Swansea Crown Court via video link on Monday.

Morgan, of Gorseinon, Swansea, spoke only to confirm his name during the short hearing.

No details of the case were read in court.

Judge Paul Thomas KC listed a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 5.

The judge told Morgan: “Mr Thomas, your trial will now be on January 6 next year.

“In the meantime, you will remain in custody.”