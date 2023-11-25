Jump to content

Man to appear in court charged with stalking MP

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Rodbourne, Swindon, is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Harry Stedman
Saturday 25 November 2023 08:28
The identity of the MP has yet to be revealed (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man is due to appear in court charged with stalking an unnamed MP.

Wiltshire Police said Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Rodbourne, Swindon, was arrested by counter terrorism officers on Thursday on suspicion of harassment against a Wiltshire-based MP.

He was subsequently charged with offences of stalking and criminal damage on Friday.

Al-Jayoosi is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday.

