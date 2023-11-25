Man to appear in court charged with stalking MP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is due to appear in court charged with stalking an unnamed MP.

Wiltshire Police said Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, from Rodbourne, Swindon, was arrested by counter terrorism officers on Thursday on suspicion of harassment against a Wiltshire-based MP.

He was subsequently charged with offences of stalking and criminal damage on Friday.

Al-Jayoosi is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Saturday.