Primary school evacuated after ‘malicious threat’ as police set up emergency cordon

Hundreds of pupils have been evacuated from a primary school as police investigate a “malicious threat”.

Emergency services have been called to Badbury Park Primary School in Swindon as police erected a 200m cordon to keep people back from the scene.

Neighbours to the school Ofsted recently rated good were also evacuated as police investigated a potential bomb threat, according to The Sun.

The academy free school, which has 265 pupils aged 3-11, posted on Facebook urging parents to come in and collect students.

They said: "School is being evacuated so please collect children from Biddestone Avenue on corner of Belcombe Close.

“EYFS and KS1 3pm and KS2 at 3.15. Please collect children who walk from home. Further info to follow.

“We are all ok.”

One parent praised the staff for their evacuation, posting to the school’s Facebook: “Thank you so much for the brilliant job you’ve done in keeping the children calm and safe.”

A Swindon police spokesman said: “We are currently responding to a report of a malicious threat at Badbury Park Primary School in Rainscombe Road, Swindon.

“Specialist officers are on the scene and the school has followed its emergency evacuation plans as a precaution.

“A 200-metre cordon has been set up around the school.

“We will issue a further update when appropriate.”

