Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby in Swindon
Police await post-mortem to take place one week after baby’s death
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Swindon.
Emergency services were called to a residential address in Holbein Close, Grange Park, in the early hours of Monday.
Wiltshire Police has arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of manslaughter and she is being held in custody.
Police said the death of the child is still being treated as unexplained.
A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday.
Police have not revealed whether the baby was a boy or a girl.
Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.
“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post-mortem examination next week.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.