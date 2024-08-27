Support truly

One of the men charged with felling the famous Sycamore Gap tree and causing more than £620,000 of damage has appeared before a judge.

Daniel Graham, 38, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, was at Newcastle Crown Court for a 10 minute pre-trial hearing.

Adam Carruthers, 31, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, was excused attendance at the hearing.

They are jointly charged with causing criminal damage worth £622,191 to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 worth of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

The tree was internationally famous (Tom White/PA) ( PA Wire )

Both the tree and the wall were said to belong to the National Trust.

During Tuesday’s hearing Graham, who did not cover his face when he walked in to court, unlike on previous occasions, was formally arraigned on the charges and denied both of them.

Judge Paul Sloan KC has set a trial date of December 3, with an estimate of 10 days, and he granted Graham conditional bail in the meantime.

There will be a further pre-trial hearing on November 11.