Sycamore Gap latest: ‘Moronic’ vandals to be sentenced after chopping down famous tree
Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers are to be sentenced for criminal damage to the Sycamore Gap tree at Newcastle Crown Court today
The two men who felled the tree at Sycamore Gap in what prosecutors called a “moronic mission” are to be sentenced today.
Former friends Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were convicted of criminal damage to the much-loved tree, which had stood for more than 100 years in a fold in the landscape.
They were also convicted of criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall, caused when the sycamore fell on the ancient monument.
Mrs Justice Lambert will sentence the pair, who have been held in custody following their trial in May, at Newcastle Crown Court.
Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, told jurors the pair had engaged in a “moronic mission” to cut down the landmark, travelling for more than 40 minutes from their homes in Cumbria, then carrying their equipment across pitch black moorland during a storm back in September 2023.
The tree was a symbol of Northumberland, was the site of countless family visits and featured in the Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
Its destruction, filmed on a mobile phone, took less than three minutes.
Sycamore Gap tree trunk installation is now on display
A large piece of the Sycamore Gap tree which was felled by Graham and Carruthers is now on public display.
A 6ft section of the trunk was preserved and almost two years later it has been made into a striking installation.
It is on display just two miles from where it once stood, at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.
Friendship of defendants fell apart dramatically
Adam Carruthers and Daniel Graham both said they had a very close friendship at the time of the Sycamore Gap felling.
But over the following months, as the police net closed in, cracks started to emerge and by the time the case got to trial, their bond was in tatters.
Both denied responsibility for felling the tree. Graham even accused his friend in a 101 call made to police before the trial.
Summing up the case, prosecutor Richard Wright KC said the odd couple were “in it together from first to last”, and neither was big enough to own up for fear they would be made public enemy number one.
Sentencing of defendants 'a significant moment' in protection of trees
Both Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers face a maximum of 10 years in prison after being found guilty of criminal damage.
The tree was valued at £622,191 by the prosecution in the charge sheets put before the trial.
Tree lawyer Sarah Dodd says the outcome will set a precedent and have an impact on tree law in the UK.
She said: “The sentencing of Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers will be a significant moment, not just for those directly involved, but for everyone who cares about protecting our natural environment.
We have rarely seen prosecutions like this, and the length of sentencing being considered is a clear reflection of the seriousness with which the court views this crime.
It shows that tree protection laws carry real weight, and that damaging our natural heritage is not something that will be tolerated lightly.
Whatever the outcome on the 15th, I hope it sends a powerful message about the need to respect and uphold the legal frameworks in place to safeguard our environment.”
What to expect today
The sentencing hearing will be at Newcastle Crown Court, with both defendants Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers expected in the dock.
At 11am, we expect to hear the prosecution representatives remind judge Mrs Justice Lambert of the evidence.
We’ll then hear from the legal representatives of both Graham and Carruthers.
Then the judge will read out their sentence for the pair.
Both were found guilty of two counts of criminal damage – one to the much-photographed tree and and one to Hadrian’s Wall, which was damaged when the sycamore fell on it.
The maximum sentence for criminal damage is 10 years and aggravating factors include whether it was done to a heritage or cultural asset and evidence of wider impact on the community.
The video of the Sycamore Gap being chopped down
As many people following the trial will remember, a key point was the presentation of a video by the prosecution of a video discovered in Daniel Graham’s mobile phone.
When enhanced, the prosecution, suggested it showed the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.
Here’s our coverage from the unveiling of the video at the time:
Watch: Sycamore Gap video footage of ‘tree being chopped down’
Motive behind the pair's mission still not known
During the trial at Newcastle Crown Court, both men denied any involvement in the chopping down of the Sycamore Gap Tree.
It means the public still don’t know why they did it.
Graham accused Carruthers of taking his car and phone to Sycamore Gap without his knowledge, saying he had now turned on his former friend because his business was being affected by Carruthers’ actions.
Graham claimed during his evidence that Carruthers had a fascination with the sycamore, saying he had described it as “the most famous tree in the world” and spoken of wanting to cut it down, even keeping a piece of string in his workshop that he had used to measure the circumference.
Carruthers denied this and told the court he could not understand the outcry over the story, saying it was “just a tree”.
